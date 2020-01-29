TOWANDA BOROUGH — St. Agnes School in Towanda continued their celebration of Catholic School Week with a pep rally in preparation for the night’s basketball game on Tuesday.
According to interim principal Kelly Wilhelm the school is celebrating the special week through planned activities each day. On Sunday the celebration began with the start of the school’s book fair then continued Monday with the students teaching each other about saints in their faith and making placemats for the Towanda Personal Care Home.
The celebration will continue on Wednesday with a parent lunch and geography bee. Thursday will be volunteer appreciation day and ice cream sundaes and games will be available on Friday for the students.
“The kids look forward to it, it’s all about the kids and what they do. We like their enthusiasm,” Wilhelm said.
The administrator urges anyone interested in learning more about the school to visit during the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.