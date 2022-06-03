TOWANDA — St. Agnes School said goodbye to 11 of its sixth graders in a graduation ceremony at Ss. Peter and Paul Church Tuesday evening.
The graduating students included Tucker Green, Mary Kate Eberlin, Noah Kilmer, Adilynn Thibodeault, Shane Maghamez, Morgan Kone, Lincoln Nash, Matthew Weinman, Mackenzie Brown, Logan Gumaer and Aidan Neiley.
The ceremony included the reading of scripture from Eberlin, while the communion hymn of “One Bread, One Body” was performed by Brown.
Awards were also given out to students who demonstrated academic excellence during their time at St. Agnes. The Presidential Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence went to all 11 students.
The church was packed with excited parents and family members who were all smiles as each students received their diplomas from Principal Kelly Wilheim, the Rev. Edward Michelini, and sixth grade teacher Morgan Wright.
“Keep faith, persevere in work and always try your best,” Michelini said to the graduating students. “Everyone has prayed for [them] in the past and will continue to in the future because they want the very best.”
Wright discussed how the students have always been helpful, eager to learn and made each and every day fun and enjoyable. She stated that she will miss them greatly, but wishes them luck in their academic futures.
“I hope [the students] continue this journey of life with confidence and determination,” Wright said.
