St. Agnes plans for Catholic Schools Week

Students and staff of St. Agnes School of Towanda are preparing to celebrate Catholic Schools Week 2022.
Running from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, Catholic Schools Week is celebrated nationwide by the National Catholic Education Association and its associated schools.
The goal of the week is to “Highlight the kids, the parents, the community and the parishes that support us,” according to St. Agnes Principal Kelly Wilhelm.
Starting Sunday, St. Agnes will be holding an open house and scholastic book fair open to the community from noon to 2 p.m. and students and their families will enjoy a ziti dinner. Sunday also starts the “Cereal Challenge;” students will donate as many boxes of cereal as they can to create a giant domino chain to be knocked down on Friday. All collected cereal will be donated to T.A.C.O afterward.
Students will get the opportunity to dress down and mismatch their clothing as much as possible on Tuesday and attend a scholastic book fair on Wednesday. Thursday is ‘Saint Day’ where students will be able to dress down as their favorite saints, and students will be able to dress down in school colors Friday while enjoying games and ice cream. The whole event caps off Saturday night with a music bingo family event.
Wilhelm said she is looking forward to students celebrating and embodying the 2022 theme of Faith. Excellence. Service.
