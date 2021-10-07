St. Agnes School recently celebrated the feast of Francis of Assisi, who had a great love of all of God’s creatures, by bringing in their own animals – and even some stuffed animals. The Rev. Edward Michelini spoke to students about St. Francis and then blessed the animals and their caretakers.
St. Agnes School celebrates with animals
- Photos provided by St. Agnes School
-
-
Latest News
- Wildcats take down Panthers
- IDS’ Mark Mackey Named MPA Housing Industry Icon
- Lt Col Steven Fowler, Decorated Combat Veteran, Announces Republican Candidacy in TX-28
- Innovative approach to digital home loan experience propels SimpleNexus to market-leading adoption by loan originators and consumers
- Chartright Air Group announces two new Bombardier aircraft have joined Chartright fleet
- New HUD rule aimed at preventing public housing evictions
- While US summer surge is waning, more mandates in the works
- Instagram and teens: How to keep your kids safe
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.