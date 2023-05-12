TOWANDA — A local school performed its spring concert Wednesday evening at a packed venue with excited community members in attendance.

St. Agnes School held its spring concert titled, “Singin’ in the Rain” inside its gymnasium. Students in pre-K through sixth grade sang multiple weather-themed songs that fit the spring season.

