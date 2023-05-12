TOWANDA — A local school performed its spring concert Wednesday evening at a packed venue with excited community members in attendance.
St. Agnes School held its spring concert titled, “Singin’ in the Rain” inside its gymnasium. Students in pre-K through sixth grade sang multiple weather-themed songs that fit the spring season.
Students in kindergarten through second grade performed “Here Comes the Sun” by George Harrison and “Button Up Your Overcoat” by Ray Henderson. Grades three through six performed “The Wind” by Rich Campbell and ”Rhythm of the Rain” by Jerry Estes. The concert concluded with pre-K students singing the traditional folk song, ”Mr. Sun” and American folk song, “If All the Raindrops.”
Music director Virginia Teelon stated that students were eager to perform for everyone in attendance. She expressed her excitement to finally have the kids sing each and every song after many months of practice.
“It’s kind of the cumulation of the spring semester. Songs we have been working on since January,” Teelon said. “I’m really proud of them. We worked on some new things and some new harmonies. It’s going to be a great show.”
During the concert, Teelon took a moment to recognize the sixth grade students who will graduate from St. Agnes at the end of the school year. She described them as a small, but mighty class of eight students. Teelon stated that she was proud of their achievements and would miss them greatly.
Principal Kelly Wilhelm stated that the concert felt like a return to normalcy after overcoming the past few years of the COVID-19 pandemic. She stated that the school’s staff and students were excited to perform a full concert in a post-COVID setting.
“This is the first full year that we have been able to do a Christmas program, a play and then a spring program, so we are very excited about that,” Wilhelm said.
Wednesday was also Art Fest at St. Agnes School. Students in every grade created a variety drawings and paintings inspired by real-life artists, such as Leonardo da Vinci and Pablo Picasso. The pictures were displayed on the walls throughout the school. Parents had the opportunity to walk around the school and look at the countless art projects that their kids completed.
