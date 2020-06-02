TOWANDA BOROUGH — Six sixth graders took their last steps as St. Agnes School students Monday as part of a graduation ceremony that did not involve a Catholic mass inside the Ss. Peter and Paul Church, as in years past, but a socially distanced celebration inside the school’s gymnasium.
Garrett Kone, Aislyn Strange, Bodi Johnson, Samuel Bluhm, Madison Blanchard, and Molly Hance received their diplomas as part of the evening’s commencement, which also offered them plenty of words of encouragement as they take the next steps in their academic careers.
Although this class has faced challenges during the school year, teacher Morgan Kronick said they’ve learned to overcome them as they move toward the bright future that awaits. The Rev. Edward Michelini also highlighted this experience from recent months and how it will benefit these students in their lives moving forward.
“Out of adversity comes accomplishment, achievement, perseverance, and the ability and the willingness to overcome all difficulties,” he said. “And the difficulties you may have had just in these last few months, or previous years, or whenever, there’s newer difficulties that are going to come about in the years ahead. But I think one of the things you recognize deep inside yourself is nothing can hold you back. You just have to have the determination and the fortitude, and the self confidence, to move ahead. Talk to your parents. Talk to your teachers. Everyone falls down sometime, but it’s the people who pick themselves up who succeed.”
With the talents they’ve developed during their time at St. Agnes, Michelini encouraged these students to use them to not only help themselves and their families, but to help others as well.
These students were also recognized with a variety of awards:
- Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Award — Kone and Strange;
- Senator Yaw Good Citizenship Award — Kone and Strange;
- Miller-Koss Knights of Columbus Charity Award — Johnson;
- Allyn M. Kusmierz Award — Bluhm;
- Valery Brandon Mitros Award — Blanchard;
- Henry A. & Delores E. Grams Award — Hance;
- Gracie Detrick Memorial Award — Blanchard and Hance;
- Presidential Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence — Kone, Strange, and Hance;
- Presidential Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement — Blanchard, Bluhm, and Johnson.
Guest speaker Chad Shrawder, the school’s former principal, said it’s been a pleasure getting to know all of the students and their families over the years, and that he was proud of all of their accomplishments.
“Be proud of the lessons you learned here at St. Agnes,” Shrawder said. “ … I want you to take that to heart — hard work, perseverance, all of those things. We throw those words around all of the time, but we truly learn those things at St. Agnes.”
He added, “Be nice, be yourself, be a leader.”
