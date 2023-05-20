TOWANDA — Elementary school students recently participated in a project that involved making art and learning its history.
St. Agnes School held its Art Fest on Wednesday, May 10. The event allowed parents to see their kids’ drawings and paintings displayed throughout the school’s hallways. The art show occurred on the same day as the school’s spring concert titled, “Singin’ in the Rain.”
Art teacher Libby Weinman oversaw the project that she called “art through the ages.” Students from grades K through sixth all participated in the activity that combined art and history. The children learned many types of artwork from “caveman to modern” era as Weinman described it. Some drawings were inspired by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Georgia O’Keefe and Leonardo da Vinci.
There were also artworks with religious themes. Second graders made their own “Raphael’s Cherubs” that were displayed in the hallways. The images are based on the angels found in Raphael’s “Sistine Madonna” painting in 1513. Students also drew and colored replicas of stained glass windows, which included many shades of blue, green and red. Weinman stated that the stained glass windows are always a favorite subject for kids to recreate due to the diverse colors involved. As part of the project, sixth graders drew and colored their own versions of Notre Dame Cathedral.
Students also created drawings of castles as part of the history component. The castle drawings are a favorite of Weinman’s because she enjoys seeing each unique design.
She expressed that the students were always interested to learn new topics and eager to use new art materials.
“We are trying to throw in the elements of art along with its history,” Weinman said. “Every day is a little bit different. I give them the supplies and a little direction and they take off with it.”
A unique aspect of the project was the transformation of the school library into a black light art room. The room’s lights were turned off and students used black light paint to make glow-in-the-dark drawings. Many students drew brightly lit insects and other wildlife. A popular creation for second graders was glow-in-the-dark owls. Once completed, the drawings were taped onto the walls and the entire room was illuminated by dozens of creations.
“We have had this up for a month, but every time I turn the lights off and have the black lights on, they get super excited,” Weinman said.
The drawings will eventually be taken down at the end of the year, but students will get to take their glow-in-the-dark creations home with them when the time comes.
“They have already started asking me what they are going to do next year for art projects,” Weinman said.
She expressed that it’s a joy to teach the kids creative outlets and ways of expression. Weinman is a former student of St. Agnes, but art wasn’t taught there when she was a kid. Now as an art teacher of her elementary alma mater, she can foster an artistic space that wasn’t available in her youth.
“It’s a blessing to be back and provide this for the kids,” she said.
