TOWANDA – Just like every murder mystery story, it was a dark and rainy night as the sixth grade students of St. Agnes Elementary school gave their performance of murder mystery play “The Emerald Heist” to a rapt crowd.
Family members of the sixth graders were presented with a dinner theater experience held in the school gymnasium Thursday night. Students bustled between the tables of guests serving salads, main courses, and deserts in between acts of the play. The solution to the mystery was presented after dessert.
The dinner theater event is one with a history at St. Agnes, but one that has been missing from the school for the last two years due to COVID concerns.
“We’re really happy to bring it back,” said school secretary Jessica Bundle, who organized the event.
The play focused on the theft of a priceless emerald and a murder mystery all taking place on a first-class passenger train. Eschewing a stage, student actors would recite their lines while weaving in between tables and interact with the audience, asking for witness testimony on the crimes they had just witnessed.
“It’s a fun thing we like to do with the students who will be leaving us soon,” said Bundle.
Students had given play performances at the Keystone Theatre in previous years and Bundle said she hopes that tradition, like the dinner theater, can make a comeback after COVID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.