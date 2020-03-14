51st Annual Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Show cancelled

WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club announced Friday that it has cancelled the 51st Annual Mineral Club Show, which was scheduled for March 28 and March 29 at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company.
More than 1,000 people attended last year’s “golden years” themed event, where they were able to participate in rock cutting, check out UV light shows and a variety of gemstone, fossil, and mineral displays, and find gifts from jewelry and hobby supply vendors.
“We are hopeful that all of our friends stay healthy and avoid the coronavirus,” said organizer Hazel Remaley. “We will see you next year at the show on March 27 and 28, 2021.”
