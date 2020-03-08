Satterlee Creek Environmental Center locals gathered together at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in Litchfield Township for a fun filled day to raise money for the center.
The event kicked off with plenty of activities to keep the kids and parents entertained. The activities that took place were a Chinese auction, a tractor pulled wagon ride, a Cardboard Sled Dog Race, an Airsoft Shooting Gallery and more.
Despite the weather, a Sikora Chili Contest was held, alongside other refreshments and hot beverages to keep warm.
There were multiple groups that demoted their crafts, interests, or techniques for the crowds. Topics ranged from blacksmithing with Craig Allis to Dan Rhodes from the Bradford County Conservation District taking the time to teach people how to build fires from wood and string.
One of the events that enthralled the crowd however was the Cardboard Sled Dog Race. Sleds were to be homemade and consisted of only cardboard and duct tape. One challenge was it had to be durable enough to carry a 20 pound bag of dog food and a carton of eggs. Each sled would then be pulled by a random participating sled dog through a course to compete for the following prizes: Fastest Time, Best Appearing Sled Before Competition, and Best Appearing Sled After Competition.
Smokey Hill Kennel provided the dogs and they were handled by Dale Pitcher and his team of volunteers. Alongside smiling faces on the people watching the event, there would also be smiling canines later as the dog food used in the contest was later donated to the Animal Care Sanctuary.
As the event wrapped up, Aubrey Murosky, six, was seen beaming with pride as she carried her trophy and pulled her winning sled alongside her. The Sheeley family also posed with their crowd favorite sled dedicated to Aaliayah who is currently battling childhood cancer.
