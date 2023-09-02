Staff, community reacts to proposed closure of Bradford County library

The Bradford County Library located in West Burlington would be closed by the end of 2023, with half its budget distributed to the eight other libraries in the county.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

WEST BURLINGTON — Thursday came as a shock to the staff at the Bradford County Library, as a meeting with the county commissioners informed them the county was pursuing plans to close the library by the end of the year.

The idea of closing the Bradford County Library is not a popular one with its staff. Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon said she is passionate about the library and what it means for everyone that comes in.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.