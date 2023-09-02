Staff, community reacts to proposed closure of Bradford County library

WEST BURLINGTON — Thursday came as a shock to the staff at the Bradford County Library, as a meeting with the county commissioners informed them the county was pursuing plans to close the library by the end of the year.
The idea of closing the Bradford County Library is not a popular one with its staff. Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon said she is passionate about the library and what it means for everyone that comes in.
“I dearly love our library and our community and what we have here and I’d hate for us to lose that,” she said.
Troup-Hodgdon has been with the library for 10 years, serving as the youth services and outreach librarian for much of it. Thursday’s meeting with the commissioners resulted in her appointment, however temporary, to the role of interim director, an office that hadn’t been filled since previous director Jeff Singer’s retirement in July.
Troup-Hodgdon said the county library’s central location in West Burlington offers a uniquely accessible area for community members, being the only library between Troy and Towanda.
She also noted the site’s flat footprint and spacious parking lot made it especially accessible for mobility-challenged visitors. The library averages 294 visitors with some form of handicap each month, with 363 visiting just in June.
“We’ve been tracking these numbers in hopes of getting electronic doors,” she explained.
Regular visitors Frank and Sue Schwab agreed with that assessment regarding its accessibility. They said they appreciate the geographic centrality of the library and come to it to sign out books and for its specialty printing services. Sue is also a member of the Treasured Stitchery sewing club, and they’ve held their meetings in the library’s conference room often.
“We’d be very disappointed if it was closed down,” she said, with Frank agreeing.
“It’s a valid public service that should be provided,” he asserted.
In a world where more and more of daily life is online, Troup-Hodgdon said the library remains a key part of many people’s internet access.
“We loan out hotspots and, in fact, we had to get more because they’re all out right now,” she said.
One of the library’s major recent accomplishments is receiving a “Family Place Library” grant in 2019, according to Troup-Hodgdon. This grant helped the library establish a reading center with toys and comfortable chairs for caregivers. The shelves around the reading area are stocked with parenting books for visitors.
“A library is the only free place in the area people can go to,” she explained.
Alan Roloson, a staffer at the library, said he felt frustrated at the sudden announcement of the closing, failing to see the financial sense of it.
“Our budget makes up half a percent of the county’s. We’re a pencil mark in their books,” he asserted, “One person in the government has had a black list and we’ve been on it for years.”
Last year the county contributed $410,845 to the library’s $455,765 budget, with the rest coming from donations, grants, fees, state funding, and other sources.
Other numbers the library staff wished to note:
- 57,169 — the total circulation of physical and electronic resources last year
- 1,155 — the number of times the nine computers at the library were used last year
- $601,024.91 — the estimated amount community members saved checking out library resources last year as opposed to purchasing it all new.
As to the “reimagining” of the bookmobile, Troup-Hodgdon and Roloson remained skeptical.
“We go all over with the bookmobile, dealing with 49 entities,” Roloson explained.
Troup-Hodgdon noted that trying to refocus the bookmobile into a “story-mobile,” as the commissioners put it, would not be a good use of resources for a vehicle that goes not only to schools and daycares but senior centers and community events.
“Our bookmobile clerk is able to do all that because of the support system here at the library, pulling resources and answering the phone, so I’m not sure how it would operate,” she mused.
The fate of the library is currently up in the air, as no official action by the commissioners has been taken yet. The next county commissioner’s meeting is Sept. 14.
