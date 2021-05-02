ATHENS — The Athens Area School District offered families several different options when it came to their children’s education this school year. One of those options will most likely be off the table next school year as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage announced at last week’s school board meeting that live streaming of classes will most likely not be offered in the 2021-2022 school year.
“We have learned through trial and error, our successes and some of our challenges. As we look at next year, we certainly will be changing our learning options and most likely will not be offering a live stream option. We will still have the online academy and we will still have in-person instruction as we seek to return to some normal in the years to come,” Stage told the school board last week.
Stage said one of the reasons the school district will not offer full-time live streaming of classes is to help the teachers and staff in the district.
“Our goal next year is to go away from the live streaming option. The reason for that is it’s a huge additional amount of work and stress for our faculty and there’s very little return. We didn’t get the kind of success that we were expecting,” Stage said.
The superintendent did note that if COVID spikes in the area and the district is forced to close down one of its buildings, then live streaming would be an option.
“There will be times when we have to use live streaming — if we have to close because of COVID, if we’re quarantining kids still next year — those will be times when we will still have to do that, but it won’t be an option for families next year,” said Stage.
If families are still interested in having their kids learn in an online format, the school district still offers the Wildcat Online Learning Academy.
“We do have a very robust online academy. It’s very good and very competitive with anything you get out there with other cyber schools,” Stage said.
Stage is excited to have the classrooms full next year as the district gets back to some sense of normal.
“We want kids in school. That’s really our goal. This is what we know. This is what we do best. This is where we know kids learn the best. That’s our goal. That’s our target for next year,” Stage said.
