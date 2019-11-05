Stage: Staffing service has 90 days to show improvement

ATHENS – A substitute staffing service that drew heat from Athens Superintendent Craig Stage last month for not fulfilling its contractual obligation has 90 days to show improvement, according to the superintendent.
Stage provided an update to the school board Monday, saying he met with a new representative from Employment Staffing Solutions – formerly Source4Teachers – and “I’ve been told that they’re going to make some wholesale changes. They’re adding staff to meet our needs. You’re going to see more hiring events, quicker on-boarding, and you’re going to see fulfillment of the 12 building-based subs that have been promised throughout the year.” Last month, Stage reported that they only had two building-based subs.
Stage will also receive reports from the company twice a month going forward, and told school board members that he would keep them updated.
During a report in October, Stage expressed frustration with the service, saying its “terrible fill rate” had left the school district in need on several occasions, which then hindered opportunities for professional development and caused staff to go “above and beyond to help out” when faced with teacher or aide shortages. These fill rates have ranged between 38% and 67%.
“None of those percentages are adequate,” said Stage, who added that he was partnering with all school districts in the intermediate unit that are experiencing similar issues.
According to meeting minutes, the Athens Area School District renewed its agreement with Source4Teachers in March of 2017, extending service through June 30, 2021.
During a report about a recent educational conference, Stage noted that he had the opportunity to introduce himself to representatives from some other staffing agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.