TROY TOWNSHIP – A local movement against COVID-19 vaccine mandates brought its largest crowd together around the stage just off of Gate Three in Alparon Park Sunday, where speakers called for an end to complacency when it comes to government control and individual rights as part of the Fight the Vaccination Mandates rally.
In recent weeks, local health care worker Sam Bennett has made his voice heard about these mandates as he faces the elimination of his job on Sept. 27 over his objection to the vaccination mandate at his place of work. Earlier this month, he lead a rally around Howard Elmer Park in Sayre with many other supporters. With the help of Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko and Sam Faddis, a retired CIA operations officer and editor of AND Magazine, Bennett created the Alparon Park event to bring as much awareness to the issue as possible.
Stoking concerns was President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that all employers with more than 100 workers must require employees to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. This is in addition to requirements for workers at health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid or they could lose their funding.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko noted that this federal funding equals more than $9 million at the Bradford County Manor. He wondered why there must be a mandate when these workers have already worked through the initial surge of COVID-19, and many have antibodies from being infected.
Bennett said facing the loss of his job is terrifying, but leaned on his Christian faith with saying that “through God, all things are possible” as he continues to stand his ground.
Being in such a rural area, Bennett said people might have believed they were insulated from national issues in the past.
“Well it’s here,” he said. “We’re not waiting anymore for them to come creeping up to the door. They are here. They are knocking. They are coming for your jobs, your livelihoods, your kids. When are we going to finally say, ‘No.’”
“You have to make the choice you feel is right,” he continued. “In this country we have the opportunity to do that still, but I don’t know how much longer we’ll have to do it. Stand now or you will have no ground to stand on later.”
The Rev. Josh Payne of Victory Church said the issue isn’t partisan, but about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – and Biden’s order crossed a line the government shouldn’t be able to cross.
“They print the money I can spend, so they can tell me what to do with it,” he said. “The land that I own is inside the borders of their nation, so they can tell me what to do with it. But my body was built by my creator and it was bought by my savior, and if I’m not OK with putting something in my body I have the right as an American to object to that, and that should anger everybody when we’re being told we could lose our jobs over that.”
He urged people to channel their anger properly so it doesn’t harm the cause and stressed the need for prayer during this time.
“God is alive. God is not surprised. God hears and answers the prayers of his people. Prayer moves mountains. Prayer shapes things,” Payne said, before leading the group in prayer. “ … Ephesians chapter six declares to us that this is not a battle of flesh and blood. You’ve got to get your eyes off of thinking people are the problem and understand there is a spiritual warfare going on here.”
Both Faddis and Shooter’s Gauntlet owner Bob Raimo, who is also president of the Bradford County Special Projects group, said they can no longer be complacent.
“We have all been guilty of this,” Faddis said. “And I use the word ‘we’ deliberately because I’ll start with myself. We’re the most powerful political, military, economic force in the history of the world, and for years and years and years everybody here has gradually had a feeling of unease, at best, getting stronger and stronger and stronger. And yet, we’re all human, so you default to laying back down on the couch, turning on the game, figuring somebody else will take care of it, it possibly can’t get that bad. … If we wanted an answer to: How bad can it get? Well, we’ve got that answer.”
Faddis said the answer doesn’t lie with one individual, but with everyone – as long as they are willing to make the sacrifices they need to.
“That is hard and that is tough. We can stand in a crowd, but everyone of you as a family, as an individual, has to make this decision,” Faddis said. “You have rent to pay, mortgages to pay, you have car payments to make. It’s all great to say brave sounding stuff … but you have to make that decision individually. You have to look at your own conscience, you have to consult with God, you have to make that decision. But you either make that decision and stand or you accept that you take orders from Joe Biden.”
Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist from the Trump Administration and host of the War Room, painted a more partisan picture as he told the crowd via phone that they are in a fight for the future of the country. In Bannon’s eyes, this fight includes three focal points: getting to the bottom of the November 2020 presidential election as he dug in on claims of election fraud, the Wuhan lab in China where some believe COVID-19 spread from, and getting to the bottom of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach.
“Let’s be blunt, they’re trying to other us, they’re trying to make sure you don’t have a job, your kids can’t go to school, you’re going to get de-banked, you’re not going to have social media platforms,” said Bannon.
“In Puerto Rico and in Rome over the last five days, Dr. (Robert) Malone and other American and European doctors are binding together to form a pandemic health alliance that’s going to present alternatives of hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, other therapies that can allow people to avoid these vaccines,” he added.
Malone is credited with the invention of mRNA vaccines like those promoted in the fight against COVID-19. Because of that, Gina Faddis, a retired CIA operations officer like her husband Sam, said people should be listening to him, but instead he and others with similar viewpoints are censored.
“He (Malone) is concerned about the same thing (as virologist Dr. Steven Hatfill), that we are vaccinating into a pandemic, causing these variants,” she said, referencing AND Magazine interviews. “He is also concerned that we have raced this vaccine to market. It is still in trials. The trials don’t end until 2023. The fact that the FDA went ahead an issued an approval for this vaccine is erroneous. They issued an approval for the Pfizer COMIRNATY vaccine. That’s not what they’re injecting into us. They are injecting the EUA vaccine. They are not giving us the COMIRNATY. So when everyone is being forced to take a vaccine, they are still being forced to take an emergency use authorized vaccine. The manufacturer has no liability – completely immune.”
Referencing a past Harvard University study, she said that only around 1% of vaccine injury cases are reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, although other studies found up to 10% reporting. In the case of the COVID-19 vaccines, there are more than 500,000 cases.
She also referenced the work of Dr. Charles Hoffe in British Columbia, Canada, who is giving D-dimer tests to patients four to seven days after they receive the vaccines.
According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, the test is used to detect D-dimer, or a fragment of protein left from the break down of a blood clot.
Gina Faddis said 62% of tests have indicated clotting to date.
However, some critics have been curious about other circumstances such as the age and medical history of patients who have been tested.
According to retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Robert Spaulding III, the fear that has permeated the U.S. is part of a bigger plan by China to position themselves at the center of a world economy.
After 9/11, as Spaulding’s fellow soldiers were stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan, he was directed to Shanghai China where he spent two years in a university learning about the people, culture, politics, and other aspects of the country. Speaking via phone, he said the U.S. at the time knew China would be a major player on the world stage, although it was unknown then if they would be a positive or negative force.
Spaulding went to Beijing in 2016 as the Air Force wanted him to become involved in Chinese policy.
“The China I returned to was a much changed China,” said Spaulding.
During the Cold War, Spaulding said the U.S. had prospered with education, economy and technology. After 9/11, he said this foundation has been given away to China in an attempt to make the country more like the U.S. and create a partnership.
“But of course that’s not the case,” Spaulding said. “If you look at what’s going on in China today, (President) Xi Jinping is essentially taking China on the same path the USSR went on, but is going in a different direction. The soviets really focused on the military element. They were focused on defeating the United States with weaponry. China is not like that. In fact, what I’ve learned in my time at the Pentagon and my time serving at the White House is that there focus is really to undermine our society from within.”
A key component to China’s plan is using money and influence to create the outcomes they want, Spaulding said. When COVID-19 first started spreading, Spaulding explained that China was able to leverage allies in the west, including those in the medical community such as the Imperial College of London.
“You may remember the Imperial College of London wrote a report very early during the pandemic saying over 2 million Americans will die of the coronavirus. I read the report when it came out and I remember thinking the data doesn’t add up, it isn’t correct, there is extreme bias in this report,” Spaulding said. “What I didn’t know at the time and I subsequently learned was that Xi Jinping himself had visited the Imperial College of London in 2015 and he had began giving them money to produce the kind of research that China wants, and that research is not data based, is not fact based, it’s narrative based. In this case, the narrative was that the coronavirus was deadly and will kill millions of Americans.”
To date, there have been 656,318 deaths related to COVID-19 across the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Attorney Eric Winter with the Prince Law Offices said people have a fundamental right under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to seek a religious exemption to vaccines, and a religious exemption doesn’t need a clergy person to sign off on it or a specific church identified.
“If they deny your exemption, there are legal actions you can take for free against the institution that has imposed the vaccine,” Winter said.
According to federal law, Winter said employees with medical conditions can be treated slightly differently than those without a medical condition in the workplace, and cases revolving around this issue are starting to work their way through the court system. Those who believe employers have crossed the line in terms of what they are asking are encouraged to file a complaint, and can do so for free through the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.
Addressing the school mask mandates implemented by the Pennsylvania Department of Health effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, Winter said “they are overwhelmingly illegal” and said school boards should reject them.
“First off, you need to know that the governor and Department of Health only have the ability to impose any type of virus restrictions for cases in which people are actually infected with the virus. We’re going back somewhere in the vicinity of 90 years of law here. … Number two, your schools need to know that Pennsylvania is a state about individual rights, it’s a state about local control. The state Department of Health does not have the ability to tell a school how to operate. A school is given broad powers to make their own decisions,” Winter explained. “Finally, your school board members need to know that these are overbroad and illegal. If the governor is going to put limits on your rights, they have to be narrowly tailored and specific. These orders are never ending orders. There is no end date. There are no end conditions to it. This could very well last until the Philadelphia area has their virus cases under control, which probably isn’t going to be this year. And your students shouldn’t have to go through this. Your school boards need to know that there is no real penalty for failing to abide by this order. I have fought civil orders like this – the governor’s orders, the Department of Health orders of last year – I have been fighting them for the last year-and-a-half. What has happened is there have probably been about a dozen citations issued to business who did not require masking or did not comply with social distancing requirements. We won all of those cases. I personally won six of those cases and I’ve helped other attorneys win another six. The Department of Health went ahead and filed lawsuits against 50 businesses and restaurants for daring to stay open over Christmas and New Year’s. You know what happened at that point? I filed preliminary objections and the Department of Health said, ‘Nope, we can’t stand up to this’ and they withdrew the suits. Not a single restaurant or business had to pay a penalty. I’ve also represented day cares, I’ve also represented hair salons, and every time these orders have come to the point of being challenged, the government has backed down. This is toothless. This is a fear-based attack on your liberties.”
Although two lawsuits against the mask mandates could be progressing in the next couple of weeks, Winter encouraged residents to not wait until then to make their voices heard with their school boards.
He referenced the blog on the princelaw.com website for additional information about rights during COVID-19, and said it is regularly updated.
Raimo said the Bradford County Special Projects Group is planning an information night on Sept. 28 at a central Bradford County location that has yet to be nailed down. Winter will be in attendance to answer questions along with Dr. Nche Zama, who is also running for Pennsylvania governor in 2022.
