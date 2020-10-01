Seven different locations in Bradford County will be hosting the annual Life Chains this Sunday.
From 2 to 3 p.m., pro-life supporters are able to come together in prayer for the nation and an end to abortion in front of St. Mary’s Church on Route 6 in Wyalusing, along Main Street in Dushore, along Route 6 in Meshoppen, across from Wendy’s on Elmira Street in Athens Township, at the Bradford County Courthouse on Main Street in Towanda Borough, along Main Street in Canton, and in New York state at the Route 17 exit along West River Road in the Town of Nichols.
According to the Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life, which is organizing the event, “A Life Chain is a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life Americans standing for 60 minutes, praying for our nation and for an end to abortion. It is a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion kills children and that the Church supports the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception.”
The event will be held rain or shine, and signs will be provided.
“Everyone is encouraged to participate in this important event to honor the many millions of babies who have perished and to pray for an end to abortion,” organizers said.
