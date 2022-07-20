HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently announced that the Office of Commonwealth Libraries (OCL) is accepting applications for the 2023 Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities program.
State librarian and deputy secretary for the OCL Susan Banks was quoted in a press release saying “Keystone grants ensure that libraries are welcoming, safe, and functional for everyone in the community, and a fitting reinforcement of the message that libraries belong to everyone, and everyone belongs in libraries.”
“The commonwealth understands the important role libraries play in communities of all sizes,” Banks continued, “and the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities is a concrete example of the support the state provides every year to build, repair, and improve those community anchor institutions.”
The Keystone grant program provides funds to sponsoring municipalities for up to 50% of public library projects, as long as they fit the program’s eligibility guidelines. A few examples of fundable projects include: ADA upgrades, roof replacements, window replacements, upgrades to HVAC systems, elevator installations, facility expansion, and new construction.
The program also requires that the sponsoring municipality and the board of the state-aided library must jointly prepare and submit the application. The grants are funded through the Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund and must be matched dollar-for-dollar.
Application deadline is Oct. 14. Applicants will be notified on the status of their applications in February of 2023. The grant performance period for projects is expected to be April 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024.
For more information on OCL’s Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund, visit keystonefund.org. For more information about the Keystone Grants for Public Libraries process, email RA-Keystone@pa.gov or call OCL’s Keystone Program Coordinator, Ed Lupico, at (717) 783-5747.
