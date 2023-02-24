HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that the PA Agricultural Business Development Center has boosted funding by $200,000 to meet demand for Farm Vitality Planning Grants. The PA Farm Bill grants fund strategic business planning to expand, diversify, or transition ownership of farms to the next generation. This new funding is the latest example of Governor Shapiro’s commitment to the long-term growth and sustainability of the agricultural industry and rural communities in Pennsylvania.

“Gov. Shapiro knows Pennsylvania agriculture is a key part of our Commonwealth’s economy and a pillar of so many of our communities. For every one of Pennsylvania’s 52,700 farm families, business planning is more than just growing their bottom line,” Redding said. “It is protecting their family legacy. Farm Vitality Grants help bring to the table the experience, in-depth knowledge, market analysis, and risk management expertise that is vital to realizing their vision, and sustaining not only their farm’s future, but Pennsylvania’s future.”