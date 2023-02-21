HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding released the following statement on animal health concerns following the East Palestine train derailment:

“Pennsylvanians’ health and safety, as well as the safety of animals and the environment are the Shapiro Administration’s top priority. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture veterinarians and Pennsylvania Animal Health Commission partners directly advised livestock and poultry owners and private veterinarians within 10 kilometers of the train derailment on safely housing, feeding, and caring for animals during and after the incident. Private veterinarians received instructions for toxicology testing should any of their clients report respiratory or other symptoms.