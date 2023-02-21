HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding released the following statement on animal health concerns following the East Palestine train derailment:
“Pennsylvanians’ health and safety, as well as the safety of animals and the environment are the Shapiro Administration’s top priority. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture veterinarians and Pennsylvania Animal Health Commission partners directly advised livestock and poultry owners and private veterinarians within 10 kilometers of the train derailment on safely housing, feeding, and caring for animals during and after the incident. Private veterinarians received instructions for toxicology testing should any of their clients report respiratory or other symptoms.
The Department has received no reports of livestock, poultry, or other domestic animal health symptoms that could be attributed to air contaminants since the incident. The Department received two reports from private veterinarians treating horses affected by smoke immediately following the controlled burn and will continue to monitor the situation. Poultry, livestock and pet owners should contact their private veterinarians with concerns about unusual respiratory issues, or decreases in feeding, or egg or milk production.
The Department is in continuous contact with Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the EPA regarding water quality and environmental sampling results, and will advise Pennsylvanians immediately should testing yield results that warrant additional precautions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.