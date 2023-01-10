A variety of state agencies have filed a joint complaint against a regional cable company following hundreds of complaints from its customers.
On Monday, the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate and Office of Small Business Advocate filed a Joint Complaint with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission against Frontier Communications — Commonwealth Telephone Company, also known as Frontier Commonwealth.
OCA stated that around 300 customers of Frontier have submitted informal complaints to state Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110), Clint Owlett (R-68) and Martin Causer (R-67) for months. Customers expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s “persistent quality of service problems” with basic telephone service and broadband availability.
“The problems brought to our attention through the complaints forwarded by the State Representatives raise serious and fundamental safety concerns for the affected consumers,” stated Consumer Advocate Patrick Cicero. “Without access to a telephone, these Pennsylvanians have been denied the ability to communicate with doctors, their family, and from their homes.”
Pickett and Owlett released a joint statement in response to OCA’s Monday announcement.
“We are encouraged by the actions of OCA and looking forward to the next step,” the statement reads. “This is happening because of the hundreds of people who took the time to fill out formal complaint forms about their experiences with Frontier. In fact, nearly 350 people returned those forms to our offices, giving OCA the evidence needed to pursue an official complaint against the company.”
Pickett and Owlett stated that OCA will eventually hold meetings and gather testimonies in their districts. Both will work with OCA to finalize dates for the meetings.
“We thank OCA for taking on this matter and will continue to be actively involved throughout this process, fighting for the rights of our constituents,” the representatives stated.
OSBA became involved when small businesses started to submit complaints against the company as well.
“Small businesses cannot contribute to economic growth if they lack communication capabilities. The failure to provide at least a basic level of service is detrimental to the success of small businesses,” said Small Business Advocate NazAarah Sabree. “As businesses continue to rebuild, quality service is more important than ever. We will work closely with the Consumer Advocate and legislators to ensure that inadequate service is not tolerated.”
Complainants have alleged that outages have lasted days and weeks, noises can be heard on the telephone lines and there’s difficulty reaching customer service. They also state that repairs are scheduled days or weeks away, which leaves people without reliable telephone service for long periods of time. Customers stated that appointments are scheduled based upon Frontier’s convenience, instead of the customers’ need. The customers are also frustrated with bills and their attempts to gain an “explanation and/or adjustment from a company customer service representative.”
OCA stated that there have been “reports of company network facilities and wires which are damaged, poorly maintained or of insufficient capacity.”
“Informal complainants include senior citizens and other residents who need reliable access to 911, other first responders, their family, and medical caregivers; residents in rural areas who cannot rely upon a neighbor for prompt access to telephone service, customers who do not have wireless service available in their home,” the OCA expressed in its Jan. 9 statement. “The complaints also include a police department, community organization, and various small businesses. The complaints also raise concerns about broadband internet service availability at statutorily required speeds.”
