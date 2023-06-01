HARRISBURG – A state agency dedicated to ensuring financial protection will host a series of outreach events in June to inform the public about multiple scams and frauds.
The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities will host presentations in various locations throughout Bradford County for senior citizens, service providers and the general public. Presentations and events will be held in person throughout the month of June and will include topics such as:
Popular Scams and How to Avoid Them: – A presentation that discusses how to avoid the newest, most advanced scams will be offered at:
• Sons and Daughters of Italy at 301 Desmond Street in Sayre on June 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. For additional information and to RSVP contact Jennifer Horton, Legislative Aide to State Representative Tina Pickett, at (570) 888-9011.
• Wyalusing Fire Hall at 24 2nd Street in Wyalusing on June 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. For additional information and to RSVP contact Marlea K. Hoyt, Executive Director, Area Agency on Aging Counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna & Tioga toll-free at 1-800-982-4346.
Fraud Bingo: – An interactive game of BINGO that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud will be offered at:
• Warren Center Active Living Center at 3 Schoolhouse Road in Warren Center on June 26 from 11 a.m. to noon. For additional information contact Cindy Geiger, Center Manager, at (570) 395-3108.
The DoBS Investor Education and Consumer Outreach program “works with state and local government agencies, service providers, community and trade organizations, the General Assembly, the military community, schools, and other partners to help Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth become well-informed about the financial marketplace,” according to the agency.
