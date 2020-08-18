PIKE TOWNSHIP – “We need to make sure that our veterans still know that we are here for them.”
Wendy Hennemann has plans for the next year. And she’s starting to work on them.
Hennemann, state president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, visited Northeast Memorial VFW Post 6824 on Sunday for its district meetings as well as a dine-in or take-out barbecued chicken dinner. Both the District 14 VFW and District 14 VFW Auxiliary held meetings, the former in a pavilion behind the building, and the other under tents in front, open to members from throughout the district. District 14 includes 14 VFW groups and 11 VFW auxiliaries in Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Wyoming and Columbia counties.
Glenn Owen, commander of the Northeast Post VFW, explained his meeting would include usual business, such as discussing the orders from the national level, the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy contests, and Buddy Poppies. They also could find out if anybody has problems then try to help. “This organization is a lot of older veterans,” he said.
This is the start of the new year for both the VFW and its auxiliary.
Another familiar face at the event was District 14 President Anne Eastabrook, who is also president of Post 6824’s auxiliary. She noted the event was Hennemann’s official visit to the auxiliary. Eastabrook’s counterpart, John Miner, District 14 VFW commander, also attended. He belongs to the Montrose post.
Miner admitted this has been a “different year.” For one thing, because of COVID-19, posts are not getting as much business.
Pete Miller, director of the Bradford County Veterans Affairs Office and a member of Post 6824, brought the new Mobile Veterans Resource Center to the event. Owned by Bradford County, the RV-type vehicle travels to veterans who cannot come to the office, like those in nursing homes, and can help with military funerals.
“I can do everything in here I can do in my office on Main Street,” Miller said.
Once serving as the Bradford County Library Bookmobile, the van is brightly decorated and features the military branches’ emblems and a large, fierce-looking eagle head outside.
Miller was there to present a plaque to the post and a plaque and citation to member Steve Hakes for their support of vehicle renovations. The post paid for materials, and Hakes helped with the wood and electrical work.
“I help any vet out any time I can. … That’s what I’m known for, I guess,” Hakes said before the meetings. “Do anything for a veteran.” At the time, he did not know he and the post would receive the awards.
“So good to be home!” Hennemann remarked. She is a member of the Elk Mountain Post 8488 auxiliary in Lenox, Susquehanna County, and often visits the Northeast post. Becoming president requires a 10-year commitment, she explained – first holding various other state offices then serving on the state council four years after her presidency.
Her personal project is supporting the Valor Clinic Foundation. According to the foundation’s brochure, it “provides assistance accessing benefits and shelter to veterans with limited or no access to care.” Based in Brodheadsville, Pa., it also provides post-traumatic stress resources. “We strive to provide nationwide integrated medical care in the future.” (Phone: 570-664-6468.)
She is selling “broken-heart” pins, which promote military suicide awareness, to support the foundation.
“I just want to continue … honoring our mission to serve veterans,” she explained. “That is the ultimate goal … always.”
