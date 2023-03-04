HARRISBURG – The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger announced $134,948 in new funding for the Williamsport Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (WEJATC) to provide training for electrical worker apprentices in Pennsylvania. Apprenticeship programs create pathways to new opportunities and success for people across the Commonwealth, that is why Governor Shapiro has made it a top priority to invest in skills-based training and apprenticeship programs like WEJATC.

The grant, provided through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, will enhance WEJATC’s related technical instruction and benefit 15 electrical apprentices.