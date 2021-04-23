SAYRE BOROUGH – Sayre Borough’s downtown and an expansion of the Diahoga Trail will benefit from a combined $475,000 in state funding announced Wednesday.
According to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), who advocated for the funding, $375,000 will be dedicated to replacing 31 metal streetlight poles and 22 wooden streetlight poles in the downtown business district, along with the milling, grading, reconstruction and repaving of seven roads and the installation of new curbing.
Borough Manager Dave Jarrett said the borough is excited and appreciates the funding.
“The downtown streetscape project will ensure the success of the ongoing cooperative effort between Sayre Borough, Bradford County, and the Guthrie Healthcare system to revitalize the downtown business district,” Jarrett said in Yaw’s announcement. “More than $3 million of private and local government funds have been invested in the downtown business district since 2016 and there are several new projects planned in 2021 and 2022. Key components of the project will be the creation of outdoor dining areas at the various downtown restaurants and enhancements to pedestrian safety throughout the downtown area and the streets that border the Guthrie medical campus.”
The third phase and final phase of the Diahoga Trail, which runs between Sayre and Athens boroughs along the Susquehanna River, received $100,000 from the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program for its expansion along Sayre’s levee system.
