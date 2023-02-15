State College wants nearby municipalities to adopt LGBTQ protections

Two Centre County municipalities have protections for LGBTQ people against discrimination in housing and employment. Officials in State College and Ferguson Township hope more municipalities sign on.

STATE COLLEGE — Local officials are expanding the reach of the borough’s protections for LGBTQ people by encouraging other local municipalities to duplicate its anti-discrimination ordinance and creating a Regional Human Relations Commission.