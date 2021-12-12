As COVID-19 cases increase throughout Pennsylvania, Bradford County’s public safety director says that actions can be taken to decrease it.
“We are absolutely in the middle of a surge whether its related to being congregated indoors, cold weather, holidays or things like that,” said Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams at the Bradford County Commissioners meeting on Thursday.
He stated that the county has seen 615 active cases in the last 14 days and 28 of the 30 highest 14-day COVID case totals have occurred within the last 30 days.
“Certainly everybody needs to be cognizant that this is very prevalent right now and it is absolutely taxing our medical community and our hospital system both locally and regionally,” said Williams.
Pennsylvania is seeing COVID-19 increases in various categories of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The commonwealth’s average daily hospitalizations due to COVID increased from 3,787.6 to 4,251, while the average daily number of patients on ventilators increased from 481.3 to 522.6.
Pennsylvania’s new confirmed case count increased from 37,230 to 41,144, while the percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-19 remained at 1.7%.
The commonwealth currently has 4,505 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 964 adult patients in the ICU and 544 on ventilators, while there are 3,553 currently staffed adult ICU beds, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s update Saturday.
Bradford County has had 21 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of November and a total of 144 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
From Dec. 1-7, there were 19 COVID-19 cases in children ages 0-4 and 65 cases in children aged 5-18 in the county, which is an increase compared to the period of Nov. 24-30, when there were nine cases among children aged 0-4 and 29 cases in children aged 5-18, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
County decreases that have occurred include the average daily hospitalizations due to COVID decreased from 56.9 to 45.7, while the average daily number of patients on ventilators decreased from 10.4 to 7.4, according to dashboard data.
Also, the county’s new confirmed case count decreased 302 to 274, while the percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-19 decreased from 2.8% to 2.5%.
The county currently has 46 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with nine adult patients in the ICU and five on ventilators, while there are 26 currently staffed adult ICU beds, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s updated data from Saturday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said that from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, the daily average number of cases was 7,338 and the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 6 was 9% higher than on Nov. 29. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 15.5% and 11%, respectively.
There have been 654 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry in the past 7 days, with 66% occurring in people 70 years and older.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 6, 69.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There have been 421,893 vaccine doses administered in the past week, which includes 207,909 booster, 75,825 pediatric doses administered and there has been a 47.2% increase in vaccines administered from the previous week.
In Bradford County, 22,012 people out of its population of 60,323 have been fully vaccinated, which is 36% of the population.
Bradford County currently ranks 63rd out of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania in percentage of residents with at least one vaccine dose.
“Studies have shown that vaccines are very effective not only at disease prevention, but more importantly severe disease reaction where you have to end up being hospitalized,” said Williams.
The county will soon host the Hero Truck Initiative, which will provide vaccines at the Rome Township Community Building from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and the Wyalusing Fire Department from 1:30 to 4:30 on Dec. 17 and also on Dec. 18 at the Columbia Township Building Bradley Hall from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and at the Canton Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall from 1:30-4:30.
“Hopefully we can get through the surge together,” said Williams. “We are all here and can be cognizant of our neighbors, family and friends and we can prevent more catastrophic outcomes.”
Anyone who is unvaccinated can visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider in their local area to schedule a vaccine appointment.
