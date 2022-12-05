State dashboard: BC still high transmission for COVID despite lower cases (free to read)

Bradford County is one of just three counties classified as a high transmission county despite the lowering of cases, according to a state dashboard.
Data is displayed within the recent period of Nov. 23 to 29 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Nov. 16 to 22.
The Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. Only three counties are considered high transmission: Bradford, Fulton and Forest counties. Bradford County is the only county in the Northern Tier that is classified as high transmission. The other Northern Tier counties are considered low risk of transmission.
Despite the classification, cases have decrease by just one within the county in the new period. Specifically, it went from 63 to 62. No new deaths related to the virus were reported and the county’s total COVID-related deaths remain at 225, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
In the county, the month of November started with around 100 cases and now stands at 62.
Pennsylvania now has a total of 7,876 new COVID cases, which is an increase compared to the last period that had 7,726. The state now has a total of 48,387 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Bradford County has 25,318 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Nov. 23 to 29:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 63 to 62.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 105.2 to 103.6.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 9.5% to 7.9%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 13.1 to 12.6.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1.1 to 0.7.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.5% to 6.7%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 7,726 to 7,876.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 59.5 to 60.6.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 9.2% to 9.9%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,079.4 to 1,157.9.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 56.7 to 66.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.5% to 3.1%.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
