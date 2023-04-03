HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) announced the establishment of a health resource network that will directly connect Pennsylvania residents with local providers in response to Norfolk Southern’s train derailment. DOH is working with local health care providers in Beaver and Lawrence counties to meet the long-term needs of residents impacted by the Norfolk Southern train derailment that occurred February 3 in East Palestine, Ohio.

“Western Pennsylvania has a wealth of high-quality health care providers who are committed to providing a community-based health resource response – including primary and specialty care as needed for residents with health concerns following the derailment,” said Acting Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen. “We are fortunate to work with trusted local providers to ensure they have the resources they need to address residents’ derailment-related health concerns. This is a critical next step in Governor Shapiro’s commitment to supporting Pennsylvanians impacted by the derailment. With this resource network, the Shapiro Administration is helping to ensure all residents with health concerns following the train derailment have direct access to local health care providers and the specialized resources they need.”