The Opioid Command Center is encouraging Pennsylvanians to participate in remembering individuals who have lost their battle with substance use disorder during International Overdose Awareness Day today.
“Each year on Aug. 31, we encourage all Pennsylvanians to pause in reflection and make a commitment to our loved ones to reduce stigma associated with SUD,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Secretary Jen Smith. “The more we continue to share our struggles, losses, and achievements we will open doors for others to seek help. May we all be unified in our grief and come together as a commonwealth to advocate on behalf of our loved ones today and every day.”
“We want to ensure that Pennsylvanians suffering from the disease of addiction, and their families have hope,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This is one reason why the administration is increasing our efforts to stop overdoses and working to get the life-saving drug, naloxone, into the hands of Pennsylvanians. The surgeon general of the United States has said that everyone has a role as a first responder in this crisis.”
Throughout September, in recognition of Recovery Month, the Wolf Administration will be holding Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now events, an initiative spearheaded by the opioid command center to increase awareness of overdose deaths and help fight the ongoing epidemic. The events include two free naloxone distribution days on Sept. 18 and 25. Naloxone will be available at locations across the state, while supplies last.
In addition, the Department of Health is launching its Why I Carry Naloxone social media campaign. Secretary Levine is challenging Pennsylvanians to share on their social media pages why they carry naloxone. Throughout September, the department will be sharing these short testimonials from residents who carry naloxone. Individuals who post their videos are encouraged to use the hashtag #WhyICarryNaloxone to caption their photo.
“Substance use disorder is a disease, it is not a moral failing. The opioid crisis does not discriminate, and it can affect anyone regardless of their background or where they come from,” said Levine. “No one should feel ashamed to carry the lifesaving drug, naloxone. Naloxone saves lives, period. I carry naloxone because I cannot get someone into treatment and on the path to recovery if they are dead.”
The Opioid Command Center, established in January 2018 when Wolf signed the first opioid disaster declaration, meets every week to discuss the opioid crisis. The command center is staffed by personnel from 17 state agencies, spearheaded by the departments of Health and Drug and Alcohol Programs.
Recent data shows that in 2018, more than 4,400 people died from a drug overdose. This represents a nearly 18 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths from 2017.
Work to address the opioid crisis focuses on three areas: prevention, rescue and treatment. Efforts over the past four years, working with state agencies, local, regional and federal officials, have resulted in significant action to address the opioid crisis.
