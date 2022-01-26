State expects $90 million in additional Impact Fee funds

The cold weather Bradford County has been experiencing has highlighted to consumers the rising price of heating oil and natural gas, but they will also see a silver lining to that price increase, Pennsylvania municipalities are likely to see an increase in Impact Fee payments.
Originally signed into law in 2012, the impact fee bill known as Act 13 established a system of payment from natural gas producers to the state and local governments affected by drilling and exploration. Most major natural gas producing states use a traditional severance tax, not the Impact Fee system. The amount paid is determined by the amount of active wells in a given area and is influenced by the price of natural gas on the national market. The rise of natural gas prices fro February to October of 2021 is expected to increase the amount disbursed by $10,000 per horizontal well, totaling close to $90 million in additional funds throughout the state, according to state officials.
When asked about the impact of the increased impact payments, Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller expressed pride at the county’s central role in natural gas exploration.
“This is indicative of the importance of Bradford and the whole north central region to the state and nation,” Miller said. “All things from electricity generation to heat, the whole state benefits from Bradford County.”
Bradford County received $3.4 million in Impact Fee disbursements in 2021. The county’s impact fee disbursements over the last eight years have mainly been used toward infrastructure improvements such as a new roof on the county courthouse and a new 911 communications center in North Towanda.
Bradford County currently had 1,458 active wells, making it the fourth most active county in the state, and received the third highest disbursement of all eligible counties. According to the Public Utility Commission, the estimated $234 million in disbursements due in April will be the second largest payout since 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.