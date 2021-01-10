State, federal legislators respond to violence at U.S. Capitol building

The nation’s eyes were on Washington D.C. on Wednesday as a group of individuals attending a rally on the National Mall in support of President Donald Trump breached security and entered the United States Capitol Building.
Legislators who represent Bradford County at the state and federal levels were among many politicians who have issued reactions to the storming of the Capitol Building that resulted in five deaths including that of 42-year-old U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) were all inside the Capitol Building during Wednesday’s breach of security and quickly issued statements to inform constituents that they were safe.
“The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted,” Keller said. “... God bless our Capitol police and first responders.”
“This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances,” Toomey wrote on Twitter.
Casey followed up an initial tweet during Wednesday’s incident with another series of tweets on Thursday in which he deemed President Trump “a threat to our domestic and national security.” He added, “It is self evident that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” and called for Vice President Mike Pence to “invoke the 25th amendment” begin the process of removing the president from office.
State Reps. Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110) also published responses to the unprecedented storming of the Capitol, expressing sadness and shock at the action.
“I was deeply saddened watching the events unfold at our nation’s Capitol earlier this week. We are a nation of laws, and storming into the electoral voting process at the Capitol was far from law and order,” Owlett said Thursday.
Owlett went on to state that he felt the violent actions of those who entered the Capitol Building detracted from the purpose of the rally earlier that day.
“Over 100,000 people set out peacefully to visit the Capitol out of frustration and to exercise the First Amendment rights to protest. Sadly – and tragically – the actions taken by some to storm the Capitol building led to loss of life and took away from the important message peaceful citizens wanted to communicate to their elected officials. The actions of those who chose violence over peace are unacceptable, and they must be held responsible for their actions,” Owlett said, before blessing Capitol police and first responders and asking community members to “join my family and me in praying for our country.”
Pickett shared her shock at Wednesday’s events as well as her support for the legislators who returned to the Capitol to finish certifying the Electoral College’s votes that named Joe Biden as President Elect Wednesday night.
“You kind of search for the adequate words for it all. You can’t get it out of your mind, that’s for sure. ... It’s just so deeply concerning how quickly things can step over a line and people can convince themselves of taking to a form of, I guess you would say, violence to try to solve an issue and it really was extremely concerning.”
“Of course it was extremely concerning for the members who were there carrying out a very legitimate business that they needed to attend to and they were expressing just what we do in democracy — their different viewpoints — and they needed to do that and of course they were stopped from completing that. Luckily, they did go back and complete it and I think that was very important,” she continued.
Keller released another press release Thursday in which he explained that he objected to Wednesday night’s certification of the Electoral College’s votes due to “constitutional violations” regarding the election in Pennsylvania but that the objection was overturned and lawmakers with now “move forward as one nation and ensure the peaceful transition of power occurs as it has every four years since 1792.”
“My objection during last night’s joint session was narrowly focused on the constitutional violations that occurred in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf, Secretary of State Boockvar, and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court robbed the state Legislature’s clear constitutional authority to set election proceedings, and Attorney General Shapiro turned a blind eye,” Keller said. “While the objection failed, I intend to work with my colleagues in the Pennsylvania General Assembly and county commissioners charged with administering elections to ensure that these constitutional abuses never happen again.
“While the violence at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an attack on our democratic republic, we witnessed the best of America when Democrats and Republicans came together to fulfill their duty to our Constitution and the American people,” he continued. “Thanks to the service of our Capitol Police, National Guard, and law enforcement, Congress came back to session to count the Electoral Votes, showing the world that America will not be deterred in ensuring that our nation functions like our founders intended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.