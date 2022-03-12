Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Periods of snow. High around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.