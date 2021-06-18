ALLENTOWN – State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego and the Burn Prevention Network (BPN) cautioned residents to take necessary steps to protect themselves from firework hazards at a press conference in Allentown on Thursday.
Officials conducted the press conference in preparation for upcoming summer celebrations and holidays like the Fourth of July.
“We say it every year because it’s true; fireworks are not toys,” said Trego. “With significant progress being made on the vaccination front, this summer holds the promise of a return to normalcy in many ways. Much like a vaccine, there are many simple precautions we can take to ensure a fireworks display doesn’t result in an unnecessary trip to an emergency room.”
Trego gave several suggestions to remain safe, which included never allowing children to play with fireworks, even sparklers due to burning temperatures of 1200 degrees and to only have adults light fireworks one at a time.
He also suggested to never point or throw fireworks at people or try to relight fireworks that didn’t fully ignited, keep water nearby and that fireworks should be douse with water after being burned to prevent trash fires.
Trego encouraged people to continue social distancing and other preventative measures like wearing a mask if not fully vaccinated and wash hands frequently to reduce COVID-19.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that in 2018, there were five nonprofessional fireworks-related deaths and an estimated 9,100 patients were treated for fireworks injuries in hospital emergency rooms nationwide. Approximately half of the injuries reported were burns, with the head, eyes, face, or ears being the most frequently impacted part of the body. Children under the age of 15 represented 36% of those injured.
“Sale of consumer fireworks more than doubled in the US between 2019 and 2020,” said BPN CEO Dan Dillard. “During that same period, fireworks-related injuries have increased 50%. In Pennsylvania, this situation has been even more acute since the passage of the Fireworks Law of 2017. BPN understands that fireworks are a traditional part of many community celebrations. Staying safe and informed while celebrating is why we have launched ‘Celebrate Safely PA!’, a statewide public safety campaign.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start more than 18,500 fires per year and cause an average of $43 million in property damage.
Under state law, anyone aged 18 years or older may purchase and use Class C, otherwise known as consumer-grade, fireworks.
Restrictions include not igniting or discharging fireworks on a property without the owner’s permission or setting off fireworks inside or at a motor vehicle or building.
Other restrictions include fireworks must not be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure or while the person is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Local ordinances may include additional restrictions, so check your municipality before purchasing or using Class C fireworks.
