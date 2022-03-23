One year after the state legislature voted to create the Broadband Development Authority and the Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program, or UHSB, the first broadband expansion grant focused on Bradford County has been awarded.
Claverack Communications was awarded $955,762 to construct wired infrastructure in unserved areas in Asylum, Standing Stone, and Wyalusing townships.
“This funding demonstrates the state’s commitment to delivering equitable broadband service across the Commonwealth,” said state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), who also serves as board chairman for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, “These grants will ensure our communities can have high speed internet at a reasonable price and close the longstanding digital divide that has stifled educational opportunities and economic growth for far too long.”
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) lauded the grant award.
“I am so pleased this grant was approved, as it will allow Claverack Communications to move forward with its broadband expansion project in an unserved area of Bradford County.”
Claverack President and CEO Steven Allabaugh said he was “thrilled” to learn of the award.
“Claverack is committed to delivering unserved and underserved members in our rural community the same quality broadband services available in metropolitan areas,” Allabaugh noted. “Programs like Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program are exactly what is going help narrow the digital divide. We would like to thank Senator Yaw and Representative Pickett for their support of our broadband mission.”
Claverack plans to include up to 267 potential service connections in the granted area and install 28 miles of fiberoptic cable.
