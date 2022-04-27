A new bill is trying to make sure those who rely on state funded health insurance take advantage of private insurance options available to them as much as possible.
Legislation sponsored by state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68), House Bill 398, was approved by the House Health Committee Tuesday. The bill states that private insurance must cover a child’s health care needs if it’s available, instead of taxpayer-funded medical assistance. The Human Services Code would be amended to require all applicants and recipients of state-funded health care assistance to cooperate with the Department of Human Services in securing medical support through private insurance from a noncustodial parent when available.
“We absolutely want to ensure every child has access to the health care services they need,” Owlett said. “In fact, that’s all the more reason to support this bill. To make sure we have the funding necessary to help folks in need, we have to make sure anyone who is able to receive coverage from private insurance is doing so.”
Exceptions to the bill would protect the health and safety of the custodial parent and their child. Some exceptions would include if the custodial parent is a victim of domestic violence from the noncustodial parent, or if the child’s medical care was interrupted. The law would also not interfere with or delay providing Medical Assistance benefits to a child while the availability of private insurance is assessed by DHS.
The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.
