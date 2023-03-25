HARRISBURG – The Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) filed public assistance fraud charges against 33 individuals during February 2023. The restitution owed to the Commonwealth in these cases totals $151,802. Additional cost savings will be realized as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded.

“The responsible distribution of public assistance in Pennsylvania is a critical component of our duty to the citizens of this state, and OSIG is committed to safeguarding the integrity of these programs,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “I commend OSIG’s agents for their tireless work in upholding the public trust.”