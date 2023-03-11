HARRISBURG – The Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) filed public assistance fraud charges against 52 individuals during January 2023. The restitution owed to the Commonwealth in these cases totals $349,835. Additional cost savings will be realized as the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded.

“We must protect the integrity of Pennsylvania’s public assistance programs, and that’s why OSIG is working to make sure only Pennsylvanians who qualify receive assistance,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “I am proud of OSIG’s investigators who help ensure accountability with the Commonwealth’s public assistance programs.”