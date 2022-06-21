As the national average price for a gallon of gas has hit five dollars for the first time, federal and state entities are attempting to fight back against encroaching prices at the pump.
Among the ideas being discussed has been granting “tax holidays” on gas taxes at the pump. Most states and the federal government levy a tax on each gallon of gas purchased by consumes at the pump in order to generate revenue for infrastructure works like road and bridge maintenance. Retailers currently pay 18.3 cents per gallon sold in federal gas taxes, a cost pushed onto consumers, though reports indicate President Biden may support pausing collection of the federal gas tax for a short time. Such a pause would have to be enacted through a divided Congress, however.
Biden has already tapped the country’s emergency oil reserve in an attempt to put new gas on the market and lower prices. Democrat and Republican lawmakers have called on Biden to institute a gas tax holiday.
Meanwhile, individual states have moved forward with pausing or reducing the amount collected from their gas taxes to relieve consumers. New York paused its 16 cent gas tax on June 2, though consumers haven’t seen much relief at the pump yet. Maryland has also suspended its gas tax until the end of the year, while governors in Ohio and West Virginia stand opposed to such a pause.
Pennsylvania has long held the infamous title of ‘highest gas tax in the country,’ with residents paying 57.6 cents per gallon in state gas taxes since 2018. Ostensibly, those funds are meant to repair the more than 500,000 miles of roads and refurbish the states 2,800 bridges that have been determined to be “structurally deficient” by the state Department of Transportation, though a 2020 report by then-Auditor General Eugene DePasquale showed that the state had moved more than $4.25 billion in gas tax revenue into funding the Pennsylvania State Police.
Now, efforts are being made in the state legislature to mitigate the pain drivers feel at the pump. At least three Pennsylvania state senators have introduced measures to lower or eliminate the state gas tax for a limited time. State Senator Marty Flynn (D-22) has proposed eliminating the gas tax until the end of 2022 and replacing the lost revenue with some of the states estimated $4.5 billion tax revenue surplus from fiscal year 2021-2022.
It’s also estimated the state has $3.1 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery funds yet to spend. The state legislature and governor have as yet been unable to come to agreement with how either of the surpluses should be spent, with Governor Wolf wishing to increase education spending and legislative leaders wishing to establish a “rainy day fund.”
State Senator Lisa Biscola (D-18) proposed a measure that would grant a tax holiday from Independence Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Her proposal would also use surplus funds to replace the revenue loss.
State Senator Jake Corman (R-34) wishes to cut the state gas tax to 37.6 cents per gallon for the rest of the year, using federal relief funds and a $650 million bond from PennDOT to ensure projects are paid for.
According to data compiled by the American Automobile Association, commonly known as AAA, Northeastern Pennsylvania faces the highest gas prices of the state, with Bradford County near the top with an average gas price of $5.14 per gallon, trailing only Pike County at $5.19 per gallon.
When asked if he would support measures to curb the gas tax, state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Pa.-68) said in a prepared statement that he “would consider any proposal that seeks to offer a gas tax holiday, or at least a reduction, to help provide much-needed relief for consumers and employers.”
“For the long term, the key to reducing fuel costs here in the Commonwealth is to advance our use of our domestic energy supply rather than shut it down with unnecessary overregulation,” Owlett continued.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Pa.-110) indicated she would also support such measures, but placed blame for the need for such a measure at the feet of the Biden administration.
“Gas prices seem to be out of control, and we need to recognize that the failed energy policies of the Biden administration and its Pennsylvania allies are a major reason for the increases and the financial burden they are placing on all of us,” Pickett said in a statement. “I will consider any gas tax-related legislation that is proposed, and carefully examine the benefit to residents of the 110th District. We must also determine how highway projects and winter road maintenance will be impacted by any tax decision.”
It is unclear whether any of the proposed measures would pass the legislature and whether they would have a significant impact on prices at the pump, gas retailers would be under no obligation to lower their prices to customers. Governor Tom Wolf has not yet come out in favor of any of the plans, but has before expressed a desire to phase out the state gas tax and look for alternative funding sources for infrastructure projects. Until then, Pennsylvania drivers can only hope for relief.
