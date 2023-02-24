HARRISBURG – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger announced the new Airport Land Development Zones (ALDZ) program, which encourages airports to market and foster development of their underutilized land. This new program is another step forward in Governor Josh Shapiro’s plan to reignite Pennsylvania’s economy by creating real opportunity for businesses and workers in our Commonwealth.

The ALDZ program was established to generate new jobs on land and buildings owned by airports in Pennsylvania, while accelerating economic activity at and around undeveloped land or vacant buildings owned by airports.