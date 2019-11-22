NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Department of Labor and Industry Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Eileen Cipriani toured the Northern Tier Career Center along with NTCC administration, a representative for state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and T Thompson of the Central Bradford Progress Authority to discuss investing in job training that reflects local business needs on Thursday morning.
Cipriani toured some of NTCC’s job training programs for high school students including Machine Tool Technology to observe the use of manual machinery; web design and internal hardware rebuilding in Information Technology; the oil furnace repair lab in HVAC, as well as adult students getting hands-on experience in the Licensed Practical Nurse program’s simulation lab.
“I’ve gotten to visit a lot of CTC’s (Career and Technical Center) from one side of the state to the other, and I was very impressed today,” Ciprani said of Bradford and Sullivan Counties’ Northern Tier Career Center. “I was impressed by the students I talked to, I was impressed by how goal oriented they are. What’s their future going to hold, that’s always impressive.”
Ciprani continued to compliment the school on their ability to stay in touch with changing labor demands in the area.
“There are great options here that are rooted in what the labor market information tells us. Great reliance on their occupational advisory board, that’s key to a school to listen to that advisory board because that’s telling you what all of the businesses out here are looking for… So it’s a very good working system they have going right now.”
NTCC Director Gary Martell said that the changing labor market in the area has forced the NTCC to evolve into what it is today.
“The labor market and need for a more skilled labor force has propelled our vocational school into the model you see today. Our Career Center is now focused on providing a BOTH/AND model for all students. Meeting the needs of vocational, academic, and employability skills allows students the opportunity to prepare for a career and college/post-secondary education and military experiences” said Martell. “To prepare for the demands of the workforce gap, students complete industry certifications in all programs of study that verify the skills they’ve mastered, such as PA State Auto Inspection License, Certified Nurse Aide certification, and PA State Cosmetology License, and OSHA safety certifications. These are extremely valuable, especially to the 50% of our graduates who enter the workforce directly.”
Governor Tom Wolf’s workforce development initiative, PAsmart, which hopes to prepare PA students and workers for careers in science, technology, and place students in apprenticeships and job training programs, aims to invest in exactly what the NTCC does best.
“Promoting career and technical education programs like these at NTCC ensures we have a job-ready workforce to meet local employers’ needs,” said Cipriani on the benefits of CTC’s. “In addition to academic proficiency and solid technical training, the center also provides students with employability skills to build a firm foundation for successful careers or post-secondary education upon graduation.”
NTCC is owned and operated by the eight school districts in Bradford and Sullivan counties: Athens, Canton, Northeast Bradford, Sayre, Sullivan County, Towanda, Troy, and Wyalusing. There are more than 400 high school students enrolled in the transportation, construction, manufacturing, information technology, and health, hospitality, and human services programs. NTCC also has adult students in the Licensed Practical Nursing and PA State Auto Inspection License programs.
