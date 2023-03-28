HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced an additional $1 million round of grant funding available to Pennsylvania registered apprenticeship programs to create more opportunities for success, promote diverse talent, and reach underrepresented populations within the building and construction trades. Applications are due by April 26, 2023.

“Labor and Industry is committed to serving the Commonwealth’s workforce by creating greater opportunities and pathways to success for more Pennsylvanians in our apprenticeship programs,” L&I Acting Secretary Nancy Walker said. “Pennsylvania’s economic future depends on a well-educated and highly-trained workforce. These grants will open the doors of opportunity to more Pennsylvanians and grow our economy – a key priority of Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal.”