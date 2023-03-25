DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP – The Shapiro Administration announced plans to maintain a long-term, physical presence in Darlington Township, Beaver County to continue assisting residents impacted by the Norfolk Southern train derailment that occurred on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio.

Staff from the Pennsylvania Departments of Agriculture, Environmental Protection (DEP) and Health (DOH) will be on-site at the Darlington Township Building, 3590 Darlington Rd., Darlington, PA 16115 every Thursday from noon to 5:00 PM to meet with residents. Additional staff will be available via video conferencing during that time, as well. In addition, state agencies are working with Township staff to ensure they can help residents access state resources related to the derailment.