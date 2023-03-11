HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration is inviting first through six grade students in Pennsylvania to enter the 2023 Lyme Art Contest by creating a video or poster focusing on the theme: “How to Prevent a Tick Bite.”

The contest is designed to help students learn how to prevent Lyme disease by educating them about ticks, including where they live, how to prevent bites, and how to remove ticks that do bite. The new deadline for entries to be received is 5:00 PM, March 17, 2023. Contest information can be found on the Department of Health’s website.