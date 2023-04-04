HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited schools and childhood education centers to apply for up to $15,000 per school through PA Farm Bill Farm-to-School Grants. Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget continues this critical investment in child nutrition and growing tomorrow’s agriculture workforce – committing $500,000 for a fifth year to the program, which has awarded more than $1.8 million to 179 projects in 45 counties.
“Farm-to-School grants are a solid investment in feeding hungry minds and feeding our future, Secretary Redding said. “Introducing children to fresh, locally produced foods changes lives and has a ripple effect in their communities, as children introduce their families to new fresh foods and learn about the local farmers who produce their food. When we make these critical investments in nutrition, childrens’ habits change, their minds are fed, and their career possibilities expand.”
Up to $15,000 per school is available for projects aimed at improving access to healthy, local foods and increasing hands-on learning experiences for children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Farm-to-School Grants enriches the connection between families and local producers of fresh, healthy food by changing food purchasing habits in schools. Funded projects increase access to markets for local farms, and expose children early to agriculture, agriculture careers, and healthy food choices.
Any school district, school, charter school, private school, or center with prekindergarten, kindergarten, elementary, or middle school classes through eighth grade that participates in a Federal Child Nutrition Program is eligible to apply for up to $15,000.
Projects identify local farmers to supply fresh, in-season products to support educational programming, or cultivated their own school gardens. In addition to improving student access to local, nutritious foods, funded projects provide hands-on agriculture education experiences.
Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on May 19, 2023.
Full grant guidelines are published in the April 1 edition of the PA Bulletin.
Find a map of previous Farm to School and other PA Farm Bill grant recipients in your area as well as details of initiatives to grow and sustain Pennsylvania agriculture at agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill.
