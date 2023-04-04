HARRISBURG – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited schools and childhood education centers to apply for up to $15,000 per school through PA Farm Bill Farm-to-School Grants. Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget continues this critical investment in child nutrition and growing tomorrow’s agriculture workforce – committing $500,000 for a fifth year to the program, which has awarded more than $1.8 million to 179 projects in 45 counties.

“Farm-to-School grants are a solid investment in feeding hungry minds and feeding our future, Secretary Redding said. “Introducing children to fresh, locally produced foods changes lives and has a ripple effect in their communities, as children introduce their families to new fresh foods and learn about the local farmers who produce their food. When we make these critical investments in nutrition, childrens’ habits change, their minds are fed, and their career possibilities expand.”