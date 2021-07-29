HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania officials are reminding the public to be conscious about tick bites and tick-borne diseases with seeing a high prevalence in the state.
This comes after Pennsylvania Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson recently met with other state officials to discuss the issue.
The Wolf Administration recommended that residents should cover exposed skin, avoid areas with shrubbery or tall grass, use insect repellent, do frequent tick checks, and shower to remove ticks
“Ticks are most active during warmer months, which is why we typically see more instances of tick bites and cases of tick-borne diseases this time of year,” Johnson said. “This year in particular, we are seeing increases in the number of Lyme disease reports across the state, and clinicians are reporting that they are seeing more cases of other tick-borne diseases, such as anaplasmosis.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, common signs of tick disease include fever, headache, chills, and muscle aches. Lyme disease is characterized by a bullseye-like rash. It is recommended that for those who have any of these symptoms to contact a doctor immediately.
