Number of new COVID cases in Bradford County has continued an upward trend week to week, according to the latest COVID-19 Dashboard data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In the week leading up to Friday’s reporting, the Department of Health said Bradford County had 186 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were 126 new confirmed cases the week prior, and 91 confirmed cases two weeks before. The department also reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths from over the past three weeks, with one of those deaths over the past week.
There also appears to be more new cases among children lately. The Department of Health reported that between Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, there were 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among children 0 to 4 years old, and 50 among those between 5 and 18 years old. Going back to between Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, there were seven cases among those 0 to 4 and 32 among those 5-18.
The Department of Health noted that statewide, COVID-19 cases among school-aged children is nearly three times greater than in 2020.
Earlier this week, Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine received emergency use authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help protect children ages 5 through 11 from COVID-19.
Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Trude Haecker noted that children make up one quarter of COVID-19 patients.
“It is exciting to see parents lining up to get their children vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus that caused this pandemic,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said at a news conference held in Scranton on Thursday.
Beam expected 414,000 doses of the vaccine to be distributed to providers throughout the state by the end of the week, with additional deliveries to be ramped up by the CDC in the coming weeks.
“The vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 is a big step toward moving past the pandemic,” Beam said. “To fellow parents I say: If you have a child between 5 and 11, get them vaccinated and give your child the power to safely learn, play and be a kid.”
In Bradford County, 21,146 Bradford County residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
As of midnight Thursday, there were 35 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Bradford County with six patients in the ICU and on ventilators.
According to the DOH’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, average daily hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased from 33.9 between Oct. 20 and Oct .29 to 37.4 between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4. The average number of COVID-19 patients requiring ventilators went from 5.3 to 6.3 between these two time periods, while the percentage of emergency room visits made up of COVID-19 patients went from 1.6% to 2.9%.
