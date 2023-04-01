COGAN STATION – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Matthew and Samantha Stahlnecker’s Lycoming County farm to announce the first funding rolling out under the new, $154 million Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP). Governor Shapiro made it clear in his budget address that he understands the significant role of our farmers in Pennsylvania’s vitality. His words are matched by his proposals for investments that will grow and strengthen agriculture and the commonwealth through commonsense solutions. This announcements builds on the Administration’s commitment.

Lycoming County is receiving $1.9 million in ACAP funds based on a formula that considers number of farms, number of livestock operations, and number of impaired stream miles. The Stahlneckers plan to apply for the program to boost conservation measures on their farm.