State officials warn of drone danger to emergency aircraft

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there are more than 1.5 million registered drones across the country.
As their popularity increases with recreational, commercial, military and other uses, however, Pennsylvania officials warned Friday that they can also pose a danger when it comes to incidents requiring response from emergency helicopters.
“What drone operators may not realize is that an EMS helicopter cannot land when there is a drone in the vicinity,” Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky said during a press conference at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey. “This means that there may be a significant delay to getting care to a patient. This is not just an inconvenience, but it can be a life or death situation. We urge operators to be aware of regulations, and to help keep the air space safe at any emergency scene.”
Recreational and commercial drones must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration and operators must comply with certain guidelines, which include not interfering with emergency response.
“It’s vital for drone operators to understand that official emergency response activities take priority over personal attempts to get pictures or video of an incident scene by using a drone, and that use of a drone during an emergency may result in significant safety issues for emergency responders as well as delay vital care to those who are injured or in need of rescue,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, who also noted that he is a certified drone pilot and has worked as a flight paramedic.
According to Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky, many of these emergencies are life-and-death situations and delays from drone can prove costly.
Officials warned that those operating a drone illegally could face civil penalties and criminal prosecution.
Pennsylvania currently has 81 licensed air ambulances which, in 2019, responded to more than 21,000 calls.
For more information about operating or registering drones, visit www.faa.gov.
