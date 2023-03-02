generic The Daily Review

HARRISBURG — State officials will hold a public hearing on March 9 to discuss the opioid crisis in the commonwealth.

The hearing will start at 9 a.m. in 8E-B East Wing of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. It can be live-streamed at https://www.pasen.gov/Video/8e.cfm?room=b.

