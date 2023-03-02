HARRISBURG — State officials will hold a public hearing on March 9 to discuss the opioid crisis in the commonwealth.
The Center for Rural Pennsylvania is conducting the event to “focus on new developments in the opioid/substance use disorder crisis in Pennsylvania, including the supply of narcotics, data resources that are available to track opioids/overdoses, funding for prevention and treatment services, and treatment workforce and staffing issues,” according to the Pennsylvania state legislature’s website.
The Center for Rural Pennsylvania serves as a “bipartisan, bicameral legislative agency that serves as a resource for rural policy within the Pennsylvania General Assembly,” according to its website.
“The opioid problems or overdose deaths has really gone the wrong way both in Pennsylvania and in the United States,” said state Senator Gene Yaw (R-23). “In 2019, we thought we had somewhat of a handle [on the crisis] and we were making progress and then COVID hit.”
In 2019, Pennsylvania had a total of 4,377 overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2020, there were 5,168 overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the commonwealth had 5,349 drug overdose deaths in 2021. Around 84.7% of those deaths were opioid related. Specifically, 78.1% of the deaths involved fentanyl.
Nationwide, there were 70,630 drug overdose deaths in 2019, the CDC shows. In the 12-month period that ended in January 2022, over 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose.
The significant increases within Pennsylvania and the entire U.S. will be discussed at the hearing, according to Yaw.
“That’s one of the things at the hearing that we’re going to talk about,” he said. “What’s going on now, [and] what new things are out there.”
