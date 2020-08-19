Individuals with active state parole warrants are being given the opportunity to turn themselves in “with the potential for more favorable consideration” this summer as the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and Pennsylvania Parole Board offer a Safe Return program.
From Aug. 24 to Sept. 4, state parolees with state parole warrants can participate in a statewide Safe Return Initiative, where eligible parolees can turn themselves in to the closest parole office to them “to reestablish compliance with parole supervision staff with the potential for more favorable consideration.”
“Anyone with an active state parole warrant can surrender during the statewide Safe Return initiative,” a press release made public on Tuesday quoted Deputy Secretary for Parole Field Services Christian Stephen saying. “Because people will be voluntarily surrendering, they’ll most likely receive more favorable consideration regarding their warrants than if they were otherwise stopped and arrested.
“Because of COVID-19, many reentrants may have become unavailable for supervision – due to the loss of housing or fear of returning to a state correctional institution or community corrections center during this health crisis,” Stephen continued. “It is our goal to encourage those reentrants to turn themselves in so that they can come back into compliance with state parole supervision without fear of being returned to a state prison.”
According to the press release, the Safe Return Initiative will also include the offer of specialized services for those in need of help with unpaid fines or substance use disorder.
As there are 1,871 parolees, or 4.5 percent of the total parolee population, that are classified as absconders (individuals who flee to avoid time in prison), the Safe Return program “aims to keep those absconders out of prison and into a stable, supportive environment.”
“Those who surrender during Safe Return weeks will be processed through an expedited process,” the press release said.
Dauphin County’s Safe Return Initiative in 2017 proved an “overwhelming success,” according to the press release, which showed that more than 700 individuals turned themselves in to law enforcement and 5,340 warrants processed over the three-day period.
More information about operation Safe Return can be found at https://www.cor.pa.gov/parole-supervision/Pages/Safe-Return.aspx.
