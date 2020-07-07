MONROE TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police reported that a DUI wreck that damaged a home and a shed occurred on Brocktown Road in Monroe Township on June 30.
According to police, the crash occurred as Zachary Barber, 31, of New Albany, was traveling west on Brocktown Road in a 1999 Dodge Dakota. Barber was negotiating a left curve in the roadway when the he lost control of the vehicle and left the westbound shoulder of the road. The vehicle continued approximately 70 feet until it made initial impact and struck a residence at the vehicle’s one o’clock position. Police said the wreck had occurred at approximately 10:11 a.m.
The vehicle made significant damage along the home as it swiped the residence, then continued through the yard of the home, rotated, and struck a shed northwest of the residence. The vehicle came to rest partially inside the shed facing southeast.
According to police, the operator of the vehicle, Barber, then fled the scene of the wreck on foot and was later located by police about a mile from the scene in the woods.
Barber sustained a minor injury in the wreck and was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital for an evaluation and a legal blood draw.
The vehicle sustained debilitating damages to its entire passenger side, was towed from the scene and impounded at the State Police Barracks in Towanda. Police also said that it was learned that Barber and the vehicle may have been involved in a burglary. Police did not specify where or when the burglary had occurred.
Barber was charged with failing to drive a vehicle at a safe speed.
